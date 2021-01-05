TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) One Day Volume Tops $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

