Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.