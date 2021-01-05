U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 424.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

