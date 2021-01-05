U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.45. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 10,871 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

