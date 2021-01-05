Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $62.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 21,379,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 19,335,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

