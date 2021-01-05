UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $182.15 and last traded at $182.15. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.39% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

