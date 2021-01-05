UBS Group Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Sell

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of KBCSY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 27,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

