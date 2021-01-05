UBS Group Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Sell

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of KBCSY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 27,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
