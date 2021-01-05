UBS Group Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.45.
Shares of PKI traded up C$2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.65. 577,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,042. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
