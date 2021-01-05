UBS Group Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.45.

Shares of PKI traded up C$2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.65. 577,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,042. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.0045407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

