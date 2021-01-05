UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0034

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $62,771.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,262,996,485 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,288,818 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

UCA Coin Coin Trading

UCA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

