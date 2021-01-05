UChain Hits Market Cap of $30,594.38 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One UChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. UChain has a market capitalization of $30,594.38 and $2,923.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00310308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00124674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00513380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00268875 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018112 BTC.

About UChain

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.