UGAS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.71 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 138% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. UGAS has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 111.5% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.