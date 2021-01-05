UGAS Price Reaches $0.0072 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

