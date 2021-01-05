UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) Trading 17.8% Higher

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) shares rose 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 524,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 292,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$61.77 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71.

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) Company Profile (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.