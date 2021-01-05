Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and $537,007.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.01230197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002666 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008124 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00200050 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

