Ultragate (ULG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a total market cap of $49,054.44 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00282851 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

Ultragate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.