UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $495.61 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $8.93 or 0.00026366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $495.61 million and $23.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.