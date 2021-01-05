Unibright (UBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $78.61 million and $1.66 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.