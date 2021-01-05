Unibright (UBT) Market Capitalization Tops $86.47 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Unibright has a market cap of $86.47 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.