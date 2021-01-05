Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 126,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 194,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

UNICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

