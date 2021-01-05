UNICORN Token Reaches Market Cap of $32,854.44 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $32,854.44 and $10.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 270.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002134 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 532.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

