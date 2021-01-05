UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

UNCFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of UniCredit stock remained flat at $$9.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

