Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.97 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $15.46 million and $3.97 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00016103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00222798 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.