Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.68 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00018060 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00239204 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.