Unify (UNIFY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,711.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Unify has a market cap of $49,337.86 and approximately $13,711.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unify has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00462250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

