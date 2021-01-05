UniLayer (LAYER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,803.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $156,803.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,927,943 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

