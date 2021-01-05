UniLayer (LAYER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $149,994.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $149,994.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

