UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.56 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One UniLend token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00345009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024748 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UFT is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

