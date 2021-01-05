Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. Uniper has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

