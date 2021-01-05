Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Down 16.7%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

