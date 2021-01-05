United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

