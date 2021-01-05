United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.49

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.49 and traded as high as $43.70. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 14,662,194 shares.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United Airlines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.