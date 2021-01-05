United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.49

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.49 and traded as high as $43.70. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 14,662,194 shares.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United Airlines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

