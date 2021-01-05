United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 1.4%

United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 119,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 49,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Copper Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.80% of United States Copper Index Fund worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

