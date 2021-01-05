UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Truist

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

UNH traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.04. The company had a trading volume of 130,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,874. The company has a market cap of $329.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.01 and a 200-day moving average of $319.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $40,001,271 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

