Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $8.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unitil by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Unitil by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

