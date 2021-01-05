Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.97

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as high as $52.66. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 44,585 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on UEIC. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 197,244 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.