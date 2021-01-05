Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.97

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as high as $52.66. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 44,585 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on UEIC. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 197,244 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

