Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.54. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 98,935 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.