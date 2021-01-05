UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $249,116.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

