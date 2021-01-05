UNUS SED LEO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.81 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $18.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00462387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000196 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.