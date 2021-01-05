Upfiring (UFR) One Day Volume Hits $102,016.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $102,016.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00035966 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001734 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003074 BTC.

UFR is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

