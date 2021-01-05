UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

