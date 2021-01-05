Uquid Coin Trading Up 44.6% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00015734 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.61 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, OOOBTC, IDAX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

