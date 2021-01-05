Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 1,543,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,861,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

