Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Capital One Financial

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price objective upped by Capital One Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

UE opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

