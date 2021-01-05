Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Up 5.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. 266,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 242,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

In related news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 182,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $240,729.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 249,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 706,369 shares of company stock worth $828,110. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

