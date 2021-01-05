Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UROV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,468. The stock has a market cap of $510.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

