USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $630,458.53 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,658.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.01264166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002789 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008335 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.