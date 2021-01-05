USDx stablecoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.01225990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002662 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008130 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

