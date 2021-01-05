USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005249 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001562 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005204 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000207 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

