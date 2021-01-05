Utrust Market Cap Reaches $86.58 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $86.58 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00365394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

